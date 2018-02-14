News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Northwest FPD Places Two Levy Increases on April Ballot

By Leave a Comment

northwest fpd

When patrons in the Northwest Fire Protection District go to the ballot box in April, they will be deciding the fates of…not one but…two separate tax levy increase proposals. The district is asking voters to decide on a 23-cent increase  and a 37-cent increase …two measures board of directors vice-president Michael Cundiff says are badly needed for the all-volunteer district…

      NEWS-2-14-18 NWFD Levies - 14th February 2018

 

Cundiff also says, if approved, the 23-cent increase would basically allow the fire district to maintain current protection and provide for limited improvements. Approval of the 37-cent increase would allow for additional improvements and upgrades.  Depending on how the vote totals go, one or both could pass…or they could both be shot down.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.