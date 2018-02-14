When patrons in the Northwest Fire Protection District go to the ballot box in April, they will be deciding the fates of…not one but…two separate tax levy increase proposals. The district is asking voters to decide on a 23-cent increase and a 37-cent increase …two measures board of directors vice-president Michael Cundiff says are badly needed for the all-volunteer district…

NEWS-2-14-18 NWFD Levies - 14th February 2018

Cundiff also says, if approved, the 23-cent increase would basically allow the fire district to maintain current protection and provide for limited improvements. Approval of the 37-cent increase would allow for additional improvements and upgrades. Depending on how the vote totals go, one or both could pass…or they could both be shot down.