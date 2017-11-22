News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

November Firearms Season Ends for Deer Hunters

deer fall

It was a successful firearms season for deer hunters across the state. Over 191,000 deer were tagged.  Howell County led the state with over 4500 deer harvested.

Lake Area Totals:

Morgan County led the lake area.  Hunters there tagged 2700 deer, including over 1300 antlered deer.

Camden County hunters harvested over 2300 deer, while in Miller County, the reported harvest stands at 2071.

The statewide totals included over 99,000 antlered deer, over 20,000 button bucks, and nearly 72,000 does. The November firearms season came to a close yesterday.

