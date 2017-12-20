Another positive month in the books for the job market in Missouri. According to the Department of Economic Development, the state’s unemployment rate fell again in November, down 1/10th of a percent to 3.4% overall. Unemployment has fallen a total of 1.1% over the past year. Nonfarm payroll grew by 2500 jobs. There were 4700 jobs added in professional & business services during the last month. Over 30,000 total jobs have been added in the last year.