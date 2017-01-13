Multiple people were in attendance last night, attempting to get inside of the private meeting of the Expedia lobbyists at Tan-Tar-A in Osage Beach. Many people were turned away by police, including Camden County Presiding Commissioner Greg Hasty and the head of LOZ Vacation Home Alliance, Stacy Shore. They were informed that there was no meeting, however, multiple people were seen leaving the room about an hour after everyone dispersed. Shore says they didn’t want people to know there was a meeting because they don’t want their opinions.

STACY SHORE - 13th January 2017

Shore also says a bill, House Bill 608, was filed in regards to the issue yesterday. Commissioner Hasty says the county commission is going to do what they can to host public hearings so the citizens of the county can voice their opinions.