OATS is asking for the public’s help naming a new operation in Camden County. Last month they announced extended hours of operations for one of their buses, which would include longer nights and weekend hours countywide. Now they’re proposing a contest to name the bus. They ask that participants e-mail their suggestions to director@ccddr.org by August 15th. The CCDDR Board in Camdenton will then choose a winner. That winner will be awarded a free 6 month bus pass. Normal fare for the service is $5 round trip in city limits, $7 for countywide service, and $9 for county to county service.