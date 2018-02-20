With just a month-and-a-half to go, the push is on for the Osage Beach Fire District which is asking for a tax levy increase to be approved on the April ballot. Appearing on the KRMS Morning Magazine, Chief Jeff Dorhauer says the need is there because the numbers prove the Lake Area is no longer just a Memorial Day to Labor Day destination.

By comparison, the district ran more than 175 calls for the January just past. On the ballot is a proposed 15-cent tax increase or less than $30 per year based on $100-thousand of assessed valuation. Staffing and being able to bring training up to federal standards, including a training tower within the district, are being identified as the two reasons for putting the issue on the April 3rd ballot.