News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

OBFPD Will Utilize Levy Increase for Training

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach wants to construct a burn tower similar to the one pictured, used by Sunrise Beach

Osage Beach wants to construct a burn tower similar to the one pictured, used by Sunrise Beach

Continuing our series on ballot issues for the April election, we’re going to look at how the Osage Beach Fire Protection District plans to use a requested 15-cent levy increase.  In addition to hiring more personnel, the district also wants to construct a new training facility.  Captain Mike Oaks says specifically, they want to build a burn tower to expand the types of training they can do.

      NEWS-1-26-18 Captain Oaks Location - 26th January 2018

 

Currently they have to use facilities in Lake Ozark or Sunrise Beach, which leaves them short on manpower in the district if a call comes in.  Oaks says they have to adapt with the times to keep themselves, and their customers, safe.

      NEWS-1-26-18 Captain Oaks Training 1 - 26th January 2018

 

The district has the property available through a land donation.  They need the levy funds to build the facilities.  For more information or details contact the Osage Beach Fire Protection District at 348-1221.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.