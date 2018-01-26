Continuing our series on ballot issues for the April election, we’re going to look at how the Osage Beach Fire Protection District plans to use a requested 15-cent levy increase. In addition to hiring more personnel, the district also wants to construct a new training facility. Captain Mike Oaks says specifically, they want to build a burn tower to expand the types of training they can do.

NEWS-1-26-18 Captain Oaks Location - 26th January 2018

Currently they have to use facilities in Lake Ozark or Sunrise Beach, which leaves them short on manpower in the district if a call comes in. Oaks says they have to adapt with the times to keep themselves, and their customers, safe.

NEWS-1-26-18 Captain Oaks Training 1 - 26th January 2018

The district has the property available through a land donation. They need the levy funds to build the facilities. For more information or details contact the Osage Beach Fire Protection District at 348-1221.