Continuing our series on ballot issues for the April election, we’re going to look at how the Osage Beach Fire Protection District plans to use a requested 15-cent levy increase. In addition to hiring more personnel, the district also wants to construct a new training facility. Captain Mike Oaks says specifically, they want to build a burn tower to expand the types of training they can do.
Currently they have to use facilities in Lake Ozark or Sunrise Beach, which leaves them short on manpower in the district if a call comes in. Oaks says they have to adapt with the times to keep themselves, and their customers, safe.
The district has the property available through a land donation. They need the levy funds to build the facilities. For more information or details contact the Osage Beach Fire Protection District at 348-1221.
