It was a busy week of cleanup work, so to speak, for the Osage Beach Police Department. Four of the suspects they arrested between December 6th and 10th were wanted on outstanding warrants.

Jennifer Prosser of Linn Creek had warrants from the Camden County Sheriff.

Marcus McBrien of Sunrise Beach had warrants for parole violation.

Ashley Constantine of Eldon was wanted by Lake Ozark police.

Tanner Virtue of Osage Beach had warrants from Lake Ozark, the Camden County Sheriff, and the Miller County Sheriff.