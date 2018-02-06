The Osage Beach Police handled 18 accidents in the last week. They also handled 11 reported stealing cases between January 29th and February 4th. During the same time period, they arrested three people suspected of driving while intoxicated:

56-year old Renato Vasquez of Four Seasons, 22-year old Hailli Danealle Myers of Lynn Creek, and 36-year old Adam Gier of Osage Beach were all charged with DWI and careless & imprudent driving, along with other charges.