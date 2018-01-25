PRESS RELEASE

1/24/2018

Twenty-Five Offenders Sentenced to the Missouri Department of Corrections

Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that in Morgan County Circuit Court action in January of 2018 twenty-five offenders were sentenced to terms of imprisonment in the Department of Corrections. The twenty-five are:

1. Sabrina McJunkins – Sentenced to 120 days in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.036 Court Ordered Detention Sanctions (CODS).

2. Cody A. Gamber – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Stealing and 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 217.362, the one year Long Term Drug Treatment Program.

3. Brian K. Lakey, Jr. – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance.

4. Kolton W. Baker – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Burglary 2nd Degree and 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Resisting Arrest.

5. Eric M. Nichols – Sentenced to 120 days in DOC for the Class C Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of the Class C Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under RSMo 559.036 Court Ordered Detention Sanctions (CODS).

6. Dakota W. Bradley – Sentenced to 120 days in DOC for the Class D Felony of Stealing and two counts of the Class D Felony of Stealing a Firearm under RSMo 217.785, Phase II of the Post Conviction Drug Treatment Program.

7. Katherine E. Centers – Sentenced to 120 days in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of the Class D Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under RSMo 217.785, Phase II of the Post Conviction Drug Treatment Program.

8. Donald W. Donell – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Burglary 2nd Degree under RSMo 217.362, the one year Long Term Drug Treatment Program.

9. Jimmy W. Lindsey – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of DWI.

10. Norman E. King – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for two counts of the Class C Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

11. David D. Vernon – Sentenced to 15 years in DOC for the Class B Felony of Assault 1st Degree, 3 years in DOC consecutive to the 15 years for the Unclassified Felony of Armed Criminal Action (for a total of 18 years), 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Resisting Arrest.

12. Allen D. Ragan – Sentenced to 8 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Domestic Assault 2nd Degree.

13. Franics R. Ossowski – Sentenced to two Life Sentences in DOC for two counts of the Unclassified Felony of Statutory Sodomy 1st Degree.

14. Daniel L. Lankford – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

15. Dale C. Froling – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class C Felony of Statutory Rape 2nd Degree and 7 years consecutive in DOC for the Class C Felony of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree for a total of 14 years in DOC.

16. Eric A. Atkinson – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class E Felony of Property Damage 1st Degree under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

17. Carl J. Blomquist – Sentenced to 3 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Tampering with a Motor Vehicle, 3 years consecutive for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and 3 years consecutive for the Class E Felony of Driving While Revoked (total of 9 years) under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

18. Myles Cantrell – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

19. Khyrstal R. White – Sentenced to 120 days in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and three counts of the Class D Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under RSMo 217.785, Phase II of the Post Conviction Drug Treatment Program.

20. Joshua J.W. Shamp – Sentenced to 10 years in DOC for the Class B Felony of DWI Habitual Offender under RSMo 217.362, the one year Long Term Drug Treatment Program.

21. William J. Dedrick – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Assault 3rd Degree and 7 years for the Class E Felony of Domestic Assault 3rd Degree under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

22. Shannon J. Holm – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance. This sentence was run consecutive to the 7 years sentence Mr. Holm is currently serving in DOC for a total of 11 years in DOC.

23. Robin M. Spears – Sentenced to 120 days in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance and the Class D Felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child under RSMo 217.785, Phase II of the Post Conviction Drug Treatment Program.

24. Haley B. Allen – Sentenced to 4 years in DOC for the Class E Felony of Domestic Assault 3rd Degree, 4 years for the Class E Felony of Unlawful Use of a Weapon and 4 years for the Class D Felony of Assault 2nd Degree under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

25. Kimberlee D. Olesen – Sentenced to 7 years in DOC for the Class D Felony of Possession of a Controlled Substance under RSMo 559.115 with preference for the 120 day Institutional Treatment Center program.

These cases were prosecuted by Prosecuting Attorney Dustin G. Dunklee and Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Douglas Kinde & Derik Kinde, through the efforts of Mr. Dunklee’s staff members and the professional investigations of all law enforcement agencies involved.

Please direct all questions to Dustin G. Dunklee, Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney.