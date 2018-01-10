News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Officials Say School Closure Not an Easy Decision

Some people were caught by surprise when they woke up Tuesday and found out Camdenton schools were closed.  Superintendent Dr. Tim Hadfield though says they were watching the weather as early as Monday and considering their options.  Staff members were out themselves driving the roads as early as 4:30 a.m. to evaluate the conditions.

School of the Osage chose to utilize a two-hour delay to give the ice a chance to melt off.  That’s something that’s not an option for Camdenton.  Their policy is all-or-nothing – they don’t utilize a delay system.

Students in Camdenton Schools will be in class on Monday rather than being off for Martin Luther King, Jr. day.  That’s the make-up date for the cancellation.

