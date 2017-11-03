News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

One Arrested After Traffic Stop, Foot Pursuit

A Washington, Missouri man was arrested while another suspect apparently escaped following a traffic stop and foot pursuit in Osage Beach.  It began Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 when the Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop at Rapid Roberts at the intersection of Osage Beach Parkway and Malibu Road.  There were reportedly three people in the car – two males and a female.  35-year old Chase Raithel was arrested and charged with a seatbelt violation, failure to display valid plates, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and a synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful use of a weapon.  A white male in the vehicl fled the scene on foot, running south toward the lake.  A K-9 unit, park rangers, and an aerial unit were called in to assist law enforcement in their search, which included a door-to-door effort in the Malibu Road area.  The female passenger in the vehicle was released without charges.

