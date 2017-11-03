A Washington, Missouri man was arrested while another suspect apparently escaped following a traffic stop and foot pursuit in Osage Beach. It began Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 when the Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop at Rapid Roberts at the intersection of Osage Beach Parkway and Malibu Road. There were reportedly three people in the car – two males and a female. 35-year old Chase Raithel was arrested and charged with a seatbelt violation, failure to display valid plates, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and a synthetic cannabinoid, and unlawful use of a weapon. A white male in the vehicl fled the scene on foot, running south toward the lake. A K-9 unit, park rangers, and an aerial unit were called in to assist law enforcement in their search, which included a door-to-door effort in the Malibu Road area. The female passenger in the vehicle was released without charges.