A Springfield area man is facing drug and resisting charges after leading a Camden County Sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit. The incident happened during the early morning hours February 10th when the deputy tried to initiate a traffic stop for a headlight violation in Climax Springs. The driver refused to stop and the deputy continued to follow him. The suspect, identified as Brandon Lee Man, was eventually taken into custody after pulling into a driveway on South Business 5. After initially refusing permission for officers to search the car, the responding officer says he saw a clear glass pipe in plain sight. The ensuing search turned up several drug-related items including pipes, scales, methamphetamine, and synthetic marijuana. Mann has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest, detention or a stop.