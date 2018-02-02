News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

One Dead in Sunrise Beach House Fire

A house fire in the Lake Area leaves one person dead. Sunrise Beach Chief Dennis Reilly says the call, early Friday morning to the Old Sunrise Acres Drive, was received apparently a barking dog woke up the neighbor who discovered the blaze. Upon arrival, according to Chief Reilly, personnel found the structure heavily involved.

The man, whose identity has not been released, apparently succumbed to smoke and other injuries suffered in the fire. Although the likely cause of the fire is being blamed on a faulty wood-burning stove, the state fire marshal’s office is investigating. Assisting at the scene were personnel from the Mid-County, Gravois and Osage Beach districts along with Lake West Ambulance and the Camden County Sheriff’s Department.

