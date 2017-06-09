As one side of the lake celebrates the anniversary of their Hollywood-style “Lake of the Ozarks” sign, the other side is celebrating the completion of theirs. Construction of the original sign at the Highway 54 and Route 242 junction began during the summer of 2012. Following in those footsteps, a committee on the west side raised the money to construct their own smaller scale sign. Last week a ribbon cutting ceremony was held on the north side of Laurie on Highway 5 for the new sign.