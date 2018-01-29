News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

One Hurt, Two Arrested After Crash

Missouri-State-Highway-Patrol

One person was injured and two arrested following a crash in Camden County. The highway patrol report indicates it happened early Sunday morning on Route-A at Midway Road when 19-year-old Emily Evans, from Lake Ozark, failed to negotiate a curve. The car struck a stop sign, travelled down an embankment and then hit a tree. Evans was treated for minor injuries at Lake Regional and charged with DWI. Her passenger, 25-year-old Michael McInteer, also from Lake Ozark, escaped injury but had also been wanted on a felony warrant for dangerous drugs out of Pulaski County. He was taken to the Camden County Jail.

