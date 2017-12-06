A botched robbery attempt has landed a man in jail. It began in the 11 o’clock hour Tuesday in Osage Beach when the suspect tried to rob the McDonald’s restaurant at the end of KK. Police say the man placed an order in the drive thru and, after paying for his food, showed the window teller a gun and demanded money. After the teller closed the window, the suspect fled the scene. A standoff ensued Tuesday evening after authorities located the suspect’s vehicle off of Baydy Peak. A neighbor, who asked only to be identified as “Tina” told KRMS what she experienced when she got home.

NEWS-12-6-17 Robbery Standoff-B - 6th December 2017

The suspect was taken into custody around 6pm. KRMS is withholding his name pending the formal filing of charges. Osage Beach Police, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol were all involved.