News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

One Man in Custody After Failed Armed Robbery Attempt

By Leave a Comment

Standoff Location

A botched robbery attempt has landed a man in jail.  It began in the 11 o’clock hour Tuesday in Osage Beach when the suspect tried to rob the McDonald’s restaurant at the end of KK.  Police say the man placed an order in the drive thru and, after paying for his food, showed the window teller a gun and demanded money.  After the teller closed the window, the suspect fled the scene.  A standoff ensued Tuesday evening after authorities located the suspect’s vehicle off of Baydy Peak.  A neighbor, who asked only to be identified as “Tina” told KRMS what she experienced when she got home.

      NEWS-12-6-17 Robbery Standoff-B - 6th December 2017

 

The suspect was taken into custody around 6pm.  KRMS is withholding his name pending the formal filing of charges.  Osage Beach Police, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, and the Highway Patrol were all involved.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.