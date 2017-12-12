One down and three to go as Morgan County authorities report a quick arrest following four recent additions to the sheriff’s department’s “most wanted” list. Eric Michael Nichols was taken into custody over the weekend for a probation violation on original charges of possession and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Bond for Nichols was set at $250-thousand. In the meantime, Natasha Wesley-Cooper, Travis Whistler and Jeffrey Coleman all remain at large. Any with information on their whereabouts should contact local law enforcement.