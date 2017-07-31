News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Online Fundraiser a Success

By Leave a Comment

Community Foundation Lake

It’s being called the most successful online fundraiser ever here at the Lake of the Ozarks…that’s according to Brent Simpson, a board member for the Community Foundation of the Lake. Simpson says the recent “Give Lake” one-day digital giving campaign was able to raise $54-thousand for various charitable causes. Among those causes: Kids Harbor, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and several others. About $105-thousand has been raised as a result of the “Give Lake” fundraiser which was launched by the CFL as an annual event in 2015.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.