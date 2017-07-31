It’s being called the most successful online fundraiser ever here at the Lake of the Ozarks…that’s according to Brent Simpson, a board member for the Community Foundation of the Lake. Simpson says the recent “Give Lake” one-day digital giving campaign was able to raise $54-thousand for various charitable causes. Among those causes: Kids Harbor, Citizens Against Domestic Violence, Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and several others. About $105-thousand has been raised as a result of the “Give Lake” fundraiser which was launched by the CFL as an annual event in 2015.