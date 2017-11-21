Conditions were ripe on Monday for an open burn to get away and that’s exactly what happened down near the end of Cherokee on Horseshoe Bend. The Lake Ozark Fire Department responded to the location and found two utility-type sheds next to each other on fire. Among items inside the sheds were containers with gasoline and a couple of propane cylinders. Firefighters were able to put the blaze out in fairly short order. There were no injuries and no other structures in danger at the time. The incident also prompted the fire district to put out some more friendly advice…that advice being you should refrain from any open burning when humidity levels are low and the wind is gusting much like it was on Monday.