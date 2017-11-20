Several area fire protection districts are issuing safety warnings and reminders about open burning this time of the year. Residents are reminded you need a burn permit before you start getting rid of those leaf piles and other yard waste. Sunrise Beach Chief Dennis Reilly says you need to call your area FPD often to find out if you can burn – don’t just assume it’s okay based on the weather at your house.

Reilly also says you should do the bulk of your burning in the morning and afternoon, don’t add anything to the fire after dark, and never gas or extremely flammable liquids as starters. Again, you’re reminded to check with your area FPD before lighting up.