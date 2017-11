Deer harvest numbers as of 7:15 a.m. Monday

Morgan County = 1478 (antlered = 800; button bucks = 174; does = 504)

Miller = 1114 (600, 120, 394)

Camden = 1273 (661, 140, 472)

Overall there were over 95,000 deer harvested across the state, including 54,000 antlered deer, 9500 button bucks, and 31,485 does.