Osage Beach Administrator Addresses TIF Criticism

 Osage Beach Seal

Last week, the first reading of the Osage Beach Commons TIF was held during the aldermen meeting. The board also held the first reading to begin the process for the Passover Properties TIF funding agreement during that meeting. That has some residents wondering if the city issues too many TIFs. City Administrator Jeana Woods says the stipulations they make developers go through helps weed a lot of them out to avoid that.

      NEWS-062017-OB TIFS - 20th June 2017

Woods also says the Osage Beach Commons TIF is a pay as you go TIF, meaning that if the project doesn’t produce, the developer doesn’t get paid.

