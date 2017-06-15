The Osage Beach Commons TIF Plan will be the big topic of discussion during Tonight’s Board of Aldermen meeting. The board will listen to public comment on the plan before holding the first reading of the proposal. They will also discuss the possibility of a CID for the property. Following the Osage Beach Commons discussions, the board will also discuss a number of other topics, including the Passover Properties TIF Plan. Tonight’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting will be at City Hall beginning at 6 o’clock.