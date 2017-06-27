News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Osage Beach Aldermen Discuss Developer’s Front Cost of Sidewalks in New Subdivisions

The City of Osage Beach continues to look at ways to improve. Recently, conversations about sidewalks in certain subdivisions have come up. During the workshop last week, Aldermen Jeff Bethurem expressed his belief that when a new subdivision is built, the developer should front the cost of the sidewalks in that subdivision. Public Works Director Nick Edelman says this is just one of a number of issues the city will be addressing.

Edelman says they’ll be holding another workshop in the near future to discuss these issues further.

