The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is exploring their options on some needed equipment at the airport. The board has voted to rescind a previously agreed upon contract with Central Bank to provide lease-purchase funding on a fuel truck for the airport. Rather than buying a brand new truck right away, Mayor John Oliverri says they want to exhaust all other possibilities.
The Mayor says it’s not an emergency situation so they have time to examine all options to get the most bang for their buck.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.