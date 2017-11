Osage Beach will host the annual Elks Lodge Veterans Day Parade Saturday afternoon at 1:00. Motorists are reminded that Osage Beach Parkway will be closed just before the parade begins. At approximately 12:50, the Parkway will close from city hall to Jefferies Road. It will reopen immediately after the parade concludes. During the parade, motorists not attending the parade should follow all detour signs and avoid the area.