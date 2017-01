Phase two of the Peanick Park Playground Enhancement Project is underway. The board held a public hearing regarding the plans for the park last week during their aldermen meeting and no one spoke against it. The plan is to replace the dugouts, a pavilion, bleachers, and batting cage surface, as well as put in a new basketball court, which he says will be the biggest expense.

NEWS-012317-OB BASKETBALL - 24th January 2017

The proposed grant is worth a total of $160,000.