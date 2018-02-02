Renovations will continue at Lee C. Fine Airport following a vote by Osage Beach’s Board of Aldermen. They’ve authorized the mayor to execute a contract with Crawford, Murphy, & Tilly for design work on the next phase of the taxiway reconstruction project. The total cost of just over $170,000 will be split 90/10 with MoDot as part of a grant agreement. The city’s share of the project will come to approximately $17,000. Phase 1 of the reconstruction was designed in 2016 and constructed last year.