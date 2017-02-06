A piece of property along Osage Beach Parkway could be used as an advertising tool. Osage Beach purchased a piece of land on the west side of the Grand Glaize Bridge a while back that had a stipulation giving the city a billboard on the land, as well. Mayor John Olivarri says that, since the billboard was already included and all they need to pay for is the skin, it was a pretty easy discussion during Thursday’s aldermen meeting.

John Olivarri - 6th February 2017

The board unanimously approved the purchase of a new skin that will include advertising for different aspects of Osage Beach.