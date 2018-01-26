Today we continue our series of stories previewing upcoming ballot issues, focusing on the proposed tax levy increase for the Osage Beach Fire Protection District. The District is asking for an additional 15-cent levy to fund the hiring of six new firefighters and construction of a training facility. Chief Jeff Dorhauer says the number of overlapping calls points to another busy year, and cites a recent example that happened on January 13th when they were called to a structure fire.

The levy increase will cost a residential property owner $28.50 a year on $100,000 of assessed valuation. The cost for agricultural property will be $18 and for commercial, $48 a year. Dorhauer says they wouldn’t ask if it wasn’t necessary, and their history shows that.

Voters will decide on April 3rd. If you want more information you can contact the fire protection district at 348-1221.