Officials in Osage Beach now have a general blueprint to follow when it comes to the future of the city. Administrator Jeana Woods says a recent work session held by the board of aldermen, in Jefferson City, focused on the roles and responsibilities of holding office as well as the general duties expected of the mayor and staff…

NEWS-082217-OB WORK SESSION - 22nd August 2017

A wide variety of other topics, including the parkway west study, were also included in discussion. The result was a general 5-10 year plan for the city. Woods expects another similar work session to be conducted by the board sometime in the next year.