The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen gets together tonight for, what appears to be, a fairly quick agenda. New business will include the first and second readings on a couple of amendments to a State Block Grant Agreement with the highways and transportation commission, a lease-purchase agreement for an airport fuel truck and a measure which establishes procedures to disclose potential conflicts of interest for certain municipal officials. Tonight’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in city hall, begins at 6pm.