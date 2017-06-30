News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Osage Beach Board of Aldermen Conduct First Reading to Amend C&I Ordinance

An amended proposal regarding careful and prudent driving was presented to the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen Thursday night. The original proposal stated that officers could write tickets for careless and imprudent driving on all private property. The amended proposal specified that such tickets could only be written on private property that is open to the public, such as business parking lots. Lake Area resident Ike Skelton spoke against the proposal.

The board voted in favor of the proposal by a vote of 5-1 with Alderman Jeff Bethurem providing the only vote in opposition. The second reading of the proposal will be held at their meeting on July 20th.

