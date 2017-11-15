The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen is eyeing a senior housing development. At their meeting tomorrow night, the board’s expected to sign off on a letter of support to Resilience, LLC, supporting a senior housing project on Ozark Care Drive. The board will also hear the second reading on an amendment to the Osage Beach Commons TIF plan adding road improvements to Jayhawk to the TIF agreement. First and second readings are scheduled on a bill to authorize a municipal election for April 3rd. Tomorrow’s meeting begins at 6:00 p.m. at the Osage Beach City Hall.