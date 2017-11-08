The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will hold what’s expected to be their final budget meeting with department heads tonight. They’ll be looking at several areas of the proposed budget, many dealing with the city administration. That includes the mayor and board of aldermen, city administrator, clerk, treasurer, collector, and city attorney. The municipal court budget and funding for the Lee C. Fine and Grand Glaize airport funds will also be on the agenda, along with additional discussion on the transportation budget. Tonigh’s meeting begins at 6pm.