It’s budget time in Osage Beach. The Board of Aldermen tonight will hold the first of four special meetings to hear expenditure proposals from the city’s department heads. City Administrator Jeana Woods says they have an idea going in of what they expect to spend.

NEWS-11-1-17 Jeana Woods Budget - 1st November 2017

Tonight they’ll be discussing water, sewer, transportation, and the capital improvement tax fund. The meeting begins at 6pm. They’ll hold three more budget meetings next week.