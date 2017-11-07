Budget talks continue this week in Osage Beach. The board of aldermen is working on their next spending plan, which City Administrator Jeana Woods says should come out to around $29 million according to the draft version. They’re holding an ongoing series of meetings with department heads presenting their wish-lists for the year. The first budget meeting was held last week. There was another last night. The final two meetings will take place in special session this evening and Wednesday at 6pm.