News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Contract With Union Electric Draws Questions from Board of Aldermen

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach Seal

Officials in Osage Beach send a proposed contract with Union Electric to provide power for city streetlights back for further review. Mayor John Olivarri says the main questions from the board concerning the contract dealt with finances after the work is completed.

      NEWS-071017-OB QUESTIONS - 10th July 2017

City Administrator Jeana Woods will review the contract and present any additional information requested by the board of aldermen. The proposed contract with Union Electric is expected to be brought up again during the board’s next meeting scheduled for the 20th of this month.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.