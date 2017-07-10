Officials in Osage Beach send a proposed contract with Union Electric to provide power for city streetlights back for further review. Mayor John Olivarri says the main questions from the board concerning the contract dealt with finances after the work is completed.

NEWS-071017-OB QUESTIONS - 10th July 2017

City Administrator Jeana Woods will review the contract and present any additional information requested by the board of aldermen. The proposed contract with Union Electric is expected to be brought up again during the board’s next meeting scheduled for the 20th of this month.