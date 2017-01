Now that the first of the year is here and they’re on a new budget, the Osage Beach City Park is going to be getting a makeover. Parks and Recreation Manager Matt Vandevoort says they plan to work on ADA compliant changes in the next couple weeks.

Vandevoort says, first, they have to prep work for the new playground, such as clearing the site. He also says they plan on making ADA compliant playgrounds the new standard for the city parks.