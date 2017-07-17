Things are looking up in the City of Osage Beach. Administrator Jeana Woods says, despite some developments which appear to be down, the city so far is enjoying a very good year.

NEWS-071817-PROSPEROUS OB - 18th July 2017

Another good sign of economic prosperity, according to Woods, is the future Osage Beach Commons which has been given the go-ahead by the board of aldermen. Woods says future developments such as the commons and others that she cannot disclose at the current time translate to a good diversity of growth within the city.