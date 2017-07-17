News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Enjoying Prosperous Year

By Leave a Comment

OSAGE-BEACH-CITY-HALL

Things are looking up in the City of Osage Beach. Administrator Jeana Woods says, despite some developments which appear to be down, the city so far is enjoying a very good year.

      NEWS-071817-PROSPEROUS OB - 18th July 2017

Another good sign of economic prosperity, according to Woods, is the future Osage Beach Commons which has been given the go-ahead by the board of aldermen. Woods says future developments such as the commons and others that she cannot disclose at the current time translate to a good diversity of growth within the city.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo   wenglogo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.