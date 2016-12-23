By the time 2017 arrives, at least one Lake Area fire district is going to end up setting a record. Calls are up about 12 percent for the Osage Beach district translating to a record volume for year-end which, according to Chief Jeff Dorhauer, is really a case of good news, bad news.

Dorhauer also says, while fire calls are down, the main increase has been for medical calls and traffic accidents accounting for more than 80 percent of the district’s total calls. If history repeats itself, calls for 2017 will be up another ten-percent over 2016 for the Osage Beach Fire District.