The Osage Beach Board of Aldermen will be holding their first meeting of the year tonight. It’s expected to be short, with only two items on the agenda. They will hold the second reading of a bill to amend the sewer system division charges and then they will hold the first and second reading of a bill to help fund the Fire Fighter Combat Challenge. Tonight’s Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, in City Hall, begins at 6 o’clock.