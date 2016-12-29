The New Year is fast approaching, but there’s still time to look at holiday light displays in the area. Osage Beach will have their display up at the City Park through the end of the year and Parks and Recreation Manager Matt Vandevoort says they’ve experienced quite an increase this year.

Vandevoort says, this being the third year, they have had a steady increase each year. The displays are available to view through Saturday night from 5-9 p.m.