Osage Beach has been dealing with a couple TIF applications already this spring. Because of that, they want to help the public get a better understanding of what a TIF actually entails, so Mayor John Olivarri says they will be hosting a seminar to explain.

NEWS-040817-TIF SEMINAR - 8th April 2017

The seminar will be hosted by City Attorney Ed Rucker at City Hall on April 24th, beginning at 6 o’clock.