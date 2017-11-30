News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Osage Beach Leaf Pick-Up Underway

By Leave a Comment

Osage Beach Seal

Those needing to get rid of leaves in Osage Beach can start getting them bagged up and ready to go.  The city’s annual leaf pick-up program is underway.  They’ve started hitting Mace Road and Lazy Days Road and will work their way towards the middle of the city.  Rake your leaves to the road-side curb for cleanup, or pick up free leaf bags from the Public Works department or city hall. The program comes in timely fashion as leaf piles are beginning to build up.  Some are finding it difficult to get rid of the leaves because weather conditions are ripe for fires to get out of control. For more information or updates call 573-302-2020.

