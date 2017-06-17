Some controversy arose during the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday night. City Attorney Ed Rucker presented the board with a bill to amend the ordinance regarding the operation of motor vehicles in a careful and prudent manner. Part of the bill would change the ordinance to allow police to write tickets for Careless and Impudent Driving on private property instead of just public property. The main purpose is to allow them to write tickets in business parking lots. Another part of the bill would allow the police to use their discretion to write a ticket if they see a driver doing anything they consider careless, which could include texting while driving. The proposal had the board very concerned, stating an example of getting a ticket for driving through a field in a UTV on their own property. City Attorney Rucker has agreed to amend his proposal and present it to the board again at their next meeting on the 29th.