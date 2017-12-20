News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 104.9 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Osage Beach Man Could Face Federal Charges for Dealing Meth

By Leave a Comment

An Osage Beach man accused of dealing meth has been arrested and could face federal charges.  Mark Sooter is charged with delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a recent investigation and arrest by the Miller County Sheriff’s office, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and Lake Ozark Police.  It’s believed that Sooter has been dealing meth for several years in the lake area.  Authorities are advancing the case to the DEA for the possible filing of federal charges.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.