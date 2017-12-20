An Osage Beach man accused of dealing meth has been arrested and could face federal charges. Mark Sooter is charged with delivery of a controlled substance stemming from a recent investigation and arrest by the Miller County Sheriff’s office, the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, and Lake Ozark Police. It’s believed that Sooter has been dealing meth for several years in the lake area. Authorities are advancing the case to the DEA for the possible filing of federal charges.