A 31-year-old from Camdenton already on bond for an alleged felony domestic assault finds himself in jail again for another domestic assault. Joshua Deperalta was arrested by the Camden County Sheriff’s Department back in early November. Over the weekend, Deperalta was taken into custody again, this time by Osage Beach police. Bond was set on the most recent charge at two-thousand dollars cash only. Both domestic assaults are class-D felonies and, if convicted, carry a maximum sentence of seven years in the department of corrections.