The Osage Beach Department of Public Safety reports half-a-dozen arrests for the week ending on the 18th. Included in the arrests was 30-year-old Shaun Allen, of Osage Beach, who faces several charges. Allen was taken into custody after a reported domestic assault. He is charged, in Camden County, with: felony possession of a controlled substance and domestic assault along with misdemeanor possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid, possession of paraphernalia and stealing. Bond was set at $200-thousand.